According to a recent study, installing an air source heat pump may increase a home's value by up to 7.1% in 23 states of the United States. The price premium is estimated at between $10,400 and $17,000 per transaction and the average cost for installing an air source heat pump is around $8,000.A group of scientists from the University of Maryland, College Park, the University of Rhode Island, and the Carnegie Mellon University, in the United States, has estimated how the deployment of an air source heat pump may increase house values across 23 states and has found that buyers are ready to pay ...

