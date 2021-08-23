

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark consumer confidence improved in August, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 4.4 in August from 2.6 in July. The average for the past six months was 1.0.



The index measuring consumers' view regarding the future personal financial situation decreased to 13.5 in August from 11.2 in the preceding month.



The measure reflecting the past personal financial situation fell to 7.1 in August from 7.6 in the prior month.



Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year declined to 8.6 in August from 9.3 in July.



The index reflecting the view on the past general economic situation improved to 0.4 from -5.9 July.



Consumers were more negative toward the big purchases in June as the index increased to -7.7 from -9.0 in the previous month.



They expect the unemployment to decrease over the next year.



