- (PLX AI) - Fagerhult Q2 orders SEK 2,123 million.
- • Q2 sales SEK 1,845 million vs. estimate SEK 1,734 million
- • Q2 net income SEK 137.7 million
- • Q2 EPS SEK 0.78
