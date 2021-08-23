Consilient Appoints Shawn Holtzclaw as Company President

Experienced global fintech and fincrime executive to accelerate Consilient's growth strategy

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Consilient announced it appointed Shawn Holtzclaw to serve as the company's president, effective immediately.

Shawn Holtzclaw comes to Consilient from The Knoble, a global nonprofit whose mission is to protect vulnerable populations from financial crime, where he served on the board and as executive director. Holtzclaw is a global fintech and financial crime executive with over 20 years of experience in software and technology-enabled services. Holtzclaw's highly diverse career includes formal training in accounting and law. He has been responsible for the strategic transformation and accelerated growth of multiple businesses across various sectors and geographies.

"I am passionate about driving growth for companies working to make a difference in the world, so I am delighted to join Consilient during this pivotal growth stage," remarked Holtzclaw. "It is exciting to be a part of a revolutionary team of innovators developing trusted, efficient and effective solutions for financial institutions that desperately need a better way to fight financial crime."

As president of Consilient, Holtzclaw will focus on driving strategic growth as Consilient fundraising officially introduces its flagship product, DozerTM, to the market to help financial institutions collaborate to radically improve capabilities to combat financial crimes like fraud and money laundering. Founded in 2020 through a partnership with Giant Oak and K2 Integrity , Consilient has teamed up with Intel to bring federated machine learning to the financial crimes space for the first time.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shawn Holtzclaw to the Consilient team to serve as our president. Shawn's entrepreneurial, values-driven, and collaborative leadership approach will be a valuable asset to our team as we expand Consilient's footprint by bringing federated machine learning to the financial crimes space," said Gary M. Shiffman, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Consilient and founder and CEO of Giant Oak.

Over the years, Holtzclaw has led global businesses in various sectors and geographies, including data, fraud, compliance, software, payments and supply chain. Holtzclaw previously was general manager and senior vice president of fraud, risk, ECM & financial solutions at Fiserv (NYSE), a public payments company, and held numerous senior leadership positions in the USA and abroad with Equifax (NYSE), a public data company. Holtzclaw graduated from the University of Georgia School of Law.

"There is a fundamental demand by financial institutions and regulators globally for greater efficiency, effectiveness, and security of the financial crime risk management system. We launched Consilient- and now have enlisted a respected leader like Shawn Holtzclaw- to offer an elegant solution to these challenges and innovate a new design for the AML/CFT regime," said Juan C. Zarate, co-founder and chair of the board of Consilient and global co-managing partner and chief strategy officer of K2 Integrity.

Learn more about Consilient here .

About Consilient

Founded in 2020 through a partnership between K2 Integrity and Giant Oak, Consilient provides the next generation of technology and analytics for the prevention of financial crime. Consilient's federated machine learning solution allows financial institutions to more efficiently and effectively discover and manage risk while preserving privacy, as well as collaborate and share real-time insights without the challenges and vulnerabilities of moving data. Consilient is the 21st-century answer for best-in-class anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) compliance solutions. Consilient is proud to be collaborating with Intel to bring this innovative solution to the market. For more information, visit www.consilient.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1323269/Consilient_Logo.jpg