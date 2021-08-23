Anzeige
Montag, 23.08.2021
Hohe Zugewinne! Zum Wochenauftakt: Rekordfahrt geht weiter
WKN: A2DJR2 ISIN: SE0009268717 
Frankfurt
20.08.21
10:21 Uhr
0,127 Euro
+0,001
+0,63 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACARIX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACARIX AB 5-Tage-Chart
23.08.2021 | 12:05
Acarix AB: Preliminary Dan-NICAD II results to be presented at ESC

Press release

Malmö, Sweden, August 23, 2021

Preliminary Dan-NICAD IIresultsto be presented at ESC

Acarix AB (publ) today announced that the preliminary results of the Dan-NICAD II study will be presented at the ESC congress on 27AUG2021.

The Dan-NICAD II trial was initiated in January 2018 to assess non-invasive methods in patients referred to CCTAdue to symptoms suggestive of obstructive CAD (Coronary Artery Disease), including the novel CADScorSystem from Acarix AB.

The original Dan-NICAD I study showed that CADScor has a negative predictive value of 96% in a cohort of 1,675 patients with suspected stable CAD. The Dan-NICAD II study was initiated to further establish diagnostic accuracy in additional 1,726 patients and to obtain more validated clinical data for continuous algorithm optimization, also additional age groups from 30 years.

Sign up for the live session via this link.

For further information, please contact:
Per Persson, CEO, E-mail: per.persson@acarix.com, Phone: +46 73 600 59 90

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on August 23, 2021 at 12.00 CET.

About Acarix:
Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market) is Certified Adviser to Acarix.
For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.

Attachment

  • PM_Acarix_Dan-NICAD II_ENG. (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e7846f07-b320-4a00-9c0f-c7523e5a8a10)

