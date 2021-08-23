- (PLX AI) - Siemens Energy says wind power line SuedLink to be equipped with Siemens Energy HVDC technology.
- • The contract for the necessary converter technology for the section between the grid interconnection points of Brunsbüttel in Schleswig-Holstein and Leingarten/Großgartach in Baden-Württemberg was signed today
- • Siemens Energy will supply the converters and carry out the detailed and site-specific planning of the facilities in the coming months together with the project owners, the transmission grid operators TenneT and TransnetBW, and further project members
