

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JD.com, Inc. (JD) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at RMB0.79 billion, or RMB0.25 per share. This compares with RMB16.45 billion, or RMB5.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, JD.com, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB4.63 billion or RMB1.45 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.2% to RMB253.80 billion from RMB201.05 billion last year.



JD.com, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): RMB4.63 Bln. vs. RMB5.91 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB1.45 vs. RMB1.75 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB253.80 Bln vs. RMB201.05 Bln last year.



