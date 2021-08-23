DJ SThree: Blocklisting Six-Monthly Review

SThree (STEM) SThree: Blocklisting Six-Monthly Review 23-Aug-2021

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 23 August 2021

Name of applicant: SThree plc Name of scheme(s): SThree LTIP, Minority Interests and SAYE Period of return: From: 23 February To: 22 August 2021 2021 582,334 (LTIP) Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 382,223 (SAYE) 523,548 (Minority Interests) Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the N/A last return (if any increase has been applied for): 42,256 (LTIP) Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 20,705 (SAYE) 57,924 (Minority Interests) 540,078 (LTIP) Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 361,518 (SAYE) 465,624 (Minority Interests) Name of contact: Jack Bowman - Company Secretarial Assistant Telephone number of contact: 020 7268 6000

