Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2021) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company") reports on an issuance by the European Patent Office (EPO) which grants the Company EP 3149489 with an expiry date of May 20, 2035. This new patent continues to expand the broad reach of Relay's intellectual property portfolio for its diagnostics and analysis platforms in the rapidly growing IoT ("internet-of-things") healthcare market.

Relay Medical's Joint Spectroscopic and Biosensor System for Point-of-Care Testing patent's main claims cover the Company's HemoPalm Analysis Platform and IVD related assets. Utilizing a disposable, unit-use cartridge and handheld reader, it is designed to improve the cost, quality, timeliness, and efficiency of patient care.

RECENT NEWS: Relay recently announced an engagement with a U.S. home-testing leader, to bring a multipurpose platform to market, including COVID-19 home-testing: https://bit.ly/3klTiUq

In addition, the Company recently announced an engagement with Canada's largest medical technology developer, StarFish Medical to provide the Cybeats platform for high-valued connected medical devices. The engagement includes the SBOM software to monitor security of the products being developed and can be licensed by StarFish clients for continued protection. The complete release can be found here: https://bit.ly/2W9uNBf

SUBSCRIBE: For more information on Relay or to subscribe to the Company's mail list visit: https://www.relaymedical.com/news

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a technology innovator headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel solutions in the diagnostics and AI data science and IoT security sectors.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

Contact:

Destine Lee

Media & Communications

Relay Medical Corp.

Office. 647-872-9982

TF. 1-844-247-6633

Media Inquiries: media@relaymedical.com

Investor Relations: investor.relations@relaymedical.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/94044