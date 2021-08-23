The "CBD Online Retailer Report: The Swiss Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report identifies the top online retailers selling into the Swiss market and provides insights into the prevalence of brands and product types being offered, along with analysis on the offerings from different retailer types to gain insights into how these retailers are engaging with CBD products and where brands are finding opportunities in the market.

All CBD SKUs were then taken from the top retailers to form our online retailer/product databases which provide the basis for this report. CBD-Intel aims to identify the top ten (where available) ranking retailers in each category.

The retailer categories are:

Beauty and cosmetics

CBD specialists

Department stores

Health and wellness

Pet specialists

Pharmacies

Supermarkets

Vape specialists.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 Introduction

3 Top online retailers

4 Methodology

