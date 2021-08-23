Rekor Systems, Inc. to Hold Inaugural Investor and Analyst Day

Half day event will provide deep dive into recent Waycare Technologies, Ltd. acquisition, company strategy and showcase latest product innovations

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide intelligent infrastructure and insights that build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world, announced today that it will host its first ever Investor and Analyst Day live, with a virtual option, in New York City on September 14, 2021. The event is open to current and interested professional investors along with securities analysts and media and will provide an in-depth look at our recent acquisition of Waycare Technologies, Ltd. and the company's vision for its opportunity in helping to build the emerging global intelligent infrastructure industry.

Multiple executives for Rekor will address attendees on a range of topics at the event including an update on Rekor's business strategy, a discussion on key initiatives and a demonstration of its Rekor One, advanced roadway intelligence platform for federal, state and local government organizations and partners.

"We have executed a number of important and complex business deals and strategy shifts over the last two years to position ourselves for future growth, and we recognize that our most important audience, the investors who support us, would like the opportunity to hear a greater depth of information on our priorities as we continue on a path of growth," said Robert A. Berman, President and CEO, Rekor. "We are excited to host this inaugural Investor and Analyst Day to share a wealth of information on our business, our vision and strategy, the state of our current markets, and our key priorities to add value to investors and customers."

EVENT DETAILS

Where: LAVAN541, 541 W 25th St, New York, NY (live)

When: September 14, 2021, 1:30 pm - 4:00 pm EDT

Registration: Please register by Friday, August 27, 2021 at https://rekor.co/register

Agenda:

1:00 pm EDT Registration and Refreshments

1:25 pm EDT Doors close for live event

1:30 pm EDT Live event and webcast begins followed by Q&A session

4:00 pm EDT Conclusion

Important to Note:

Seating for the live event is limited and may fill prior to the deadline. There is no limitation on virtual attendance.

Advance registration is required for live and virtual attendance.

Attendees to the live event must arrive no later than 1:25 pm EDT.

Virtual attendance information will be sent upon registration.

Members of the press, bloggers and other media should register at the link above and identify as media.

Rekor will follow relevant guidance and requirements provided by the City of New York regarding COVID-19. Please watch for additional information leading up to the event. Attendees may read more about the City of New York's COVID-19 protocols and policies here .

. An archived webcast will also be available to replay this conference call directly from the Company's website under Investors, Events & Presentations. Slides that accompany the conference call will be available on the Company's website.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter, and more efficient. As a provider of comprehensive and continuous real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to provide actionable insights. Rekor believes that intelligent infrastructure is required to truly activate smart cities and, with its disruptive Rekor One technology and solutions, the Company provides a seamless platform to accomplish this objective. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekor.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc., and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Important factors that could have such a result include a decline or weakness in general economic conditions, an outbreak of hostilities, the ongoing pandemic and responses thereto related to COVID-19, a decline or volatility in the securities markets or regulatory changes or other adverse developments with respect to the markets for the Company's products and services or an inability to obtain adequate financing. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Robin Bectel

REQ For Rekor Systems, Inc.

rekor@req.co

Company Contact:

Rekor Systems, Inc.

Eyal Hen

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +1 (443) 545-7260

ehen@rekor.ai

Investor Relations Contact:

Rekor Systems, Inc.

Bulent Ozcan

ir@rekor.ai

SOURCE: Rekor Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/660844/Rekor-Systems-Inc-to-Hold-Inaugural-Investor-and-Analyst-Day