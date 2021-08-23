

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's unemployment rate decreased in July, data from the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed on Monday.



The unemployment rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 4.36 percent in July from 4.76 percent in June.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate grew to 4.53 in July from 4.8 percent in the prior month.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 539,000 in July from 537,000 in the previous month.



The labor force participation rate fell to 58.95 percent in July from 58.76 percent in the preceding month.



