Silver Elephant Mining Corp.: Silver Elephant Announces Filing of Technical Report for the Minago Nickel Project in Thompson, Manitoba

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated July 6, 2021, it has filed its independent Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Minago Nickel Project" (the "Report") with a report date of August 20, 2021 and an effective date of July 2, 2021. The Report was prepared by Mercator Geological Services Limited. AGP Mining Consultants Inc. provided pit optimization and associated services. Stantec Consulting Ltd. provided site visit and professional support on environmental permitting review. The report has been filed under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

About Silver Elephant

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a premier mining company of battery metals.

