Technoprobe SpA, a global leader in the microelectronics and semiconductor test industry, will showcase multiple leading-edge technologies during the 30th annual SWTest conference and expo. The hybrid trade show will take place August 30 through September 1 onsite in San Diego, California, as well as through a simultaneous virtual event.

Technoprobe will highlight three proprietary technologies defining the future of wafer test systems:

a new 5G Millimeter Wave Probe Card

a 300mm Full Wafer Contact solution

a next-generation MEMS Spring Pin for Wafer and Final Test

Complementing these unique product solutions, Technoprobe will feature its latest generation of Micro-Composite MEMS Probes developed by Microfabrica Inc., its wholly owned and independently operated U.S. subsidiary.

Technoprobe experts will also participate in multiple educational presentations during SWTest to share their technical insights:

Exploring Parametric and Test Structure Challenge s [Session 2 Advanced Technologies]

s [Session 2 Advanced Technologies] Probe to Pad Alignment Improvement Over Wide Temperature Range for Automotive Applications with Large Probe Array Size, High Parallelism and Small Pads Siz e [Session 3 Large Array Probes]

e [Session 3 Large Array Probes] WLCSP Spring Probe Pointing Accuracy and Wobble [on-demand presentation]

"We are so excited to be a part of SWTest 2021 and to be able to gather once again in-person with many of our customers and partners," said Technoprobe CEO Stefano Felici. "Our deeply held corporate values of customer satisfaction, superior performance, and exceptional quality have never been more important than in the last 18 months of global change. I'm proud that Technoprobe has not wavered in our commitments to customers, partners, and employees despite the challenges presented by the global pandemic. And throughout this period, we've been continuing to innovate in wafer test systems. We look forward to revealing our latest solutions to our industry friends in our booth, whether on the expo floor or virtually."

Technoprobe has been honored several times recently for its industry leadership in customer support, partnering and technical ability:

Highest-Rated Probe Card Supplier in the VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey 2021: Technoprobe is the number one probe card supplier for the fourth year in a row. Honored with five VLSI stars, the company earned its highest-rated categories in technical leadership and partnering.

Technoprobe is the number one probe card supplier for the fourth year in a row. Honored with five VLSI stars, the company earned its highest-rated categories in technical leadership and partnering. Excellent Performance Award from TSMC : Technoprobe was recognized among "Outstanding Suppliers" for its exceptional customer support in 2020 despite the challenges of the global pandemic.

: Technoprobe was recognized among "Outstanding Suppliers" for its exceptional customer support in 2020 despite the challenges of the global pandemic. IntelPreferred Quality Supplier Award: Technoprobe was one of only 26 suppliers in the entire Intel supply chain to earn this prestigious award, the second-highest honor a supplier can achieve.

In-person SWTest 2021 attendees can visit Technoprobe in booth number 215 located in the Rancho Bernardo Inn in San Diego. For those attendees unable to travel, Technoprobe will host a virtual booth available 24/7 throughout the live event. Technoprobe and Microfabrica experts will be on hand at both booths to interact with attendees in real time. SWTest 2021 content will remain available on-demand through October 2, 2021.

Attendees who would like to schedule a meeting with Technoprobe or Microfabrica experts during SWTest 2021 should contact marita.villarreal@technoprobe.com.

About Technoprobe SpA

Technoprobe is an Italian multinational company and a world leader in the field of semiconductors and microelectronics. Headquartered in Cernusco Lombardone (LC), Technoprobe has 11 offices worldwide in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Technoprobe specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of probe cards to test the functioning of chips. Its customers are some of the largest microelectronics, IT, and digital manufacturers in the world. Today the company has more than 1600 employees and a 2020 consolidated turnover of USD $377 million, which is constantly growing. Visit www.technoprobe.com.

