ORBIAN proudly wins 'Most Innovative Supply Chain Finance Provider - (Non-Bank)' and 'Best Supply Chain Finance Provider - (Non-Bank)' from Global Brands Magazine

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The judging panel of Global Brands Magazine, composed of professors and industry experts have recognised ORBIAN with both awards for its continued and consistent excellence in Supply Chain Finance for the year 2021.

The awards acknowledge the outstanding level of services ORBIAN has provided for over 20 years, financing the largest global corporations to help them achieve their working capital objectives and support their suppliers all over the world by offering a solution for working capital management to meet the financial demands of an agile global supply chain.

ORBIAN's universal funding structure, combined with their SCF technology platform, offers SCF solutions and services to large corporate clients globally and programs with virtually unlimited funding capacity, while mitigating the funding and operational risks inherent in all other SCF offerings. Their streamlined and award-winning onboarding process ensures best-in-class customer experience.

Commenting on winning the award, Thomas Dunn, Chairman at ORBIAN, said, "2020 was a crisis, and at ORBIAN, we sought to do as much as we could to support our clients and their suppliers. We sought to retain our employees' trust and emerge from this crisis with a sterling reputation. I acknowledge and thank the judging panel at Global Brand Magazine for this recognition. We look forward to endeavouring and keeping focused on the future."

Mr. Jay Reddy, Director of Global Brands Magazine, commented: "This move is particularly beneficial to small business owners who've faced increased cash flow problems since the start of the pandemic. Global Brand Magazine champions brands that are beneficial to everyone, regardless of size, and ORBIAN has undoubtedly made the world a better place in 2021."

Created in 1999, ORBIAN is the longest tenure Supply Chain Finance (SCF) provider. They are 100% dedicated to Buyer-centric SCF solutions including our Traditional Supply Chain Finance product and, more recently, Express SCF (xSCF) and Virtual Card (e-Card) offerings.

