SK-II Releases "I am Chloe Moretz. This is My PITERA Story"

A docu-series that goes behind-the-scenes with actress Chloe Moretz on how her skin and life have changed since she met PITERA Essence

SINGAPORE, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an iconic remake, global prestige skincare brand SK-II releases "I am Chloe Moretz. This is My PITERA Story", a docu-film that walks down memory lane with award-winning actress Chloe Moretz as she shares how her skin and life have changed since her first bottle of PITERA Essence.

Chloe Moretz for My PITERA Story

This is part of "My PITERA Story", the brand's first docu-series featuring intimate conversations with its four global celebrity brand ambassadors - Tangwei, Nini, Haruka Ayase and Chloe Grace Moretz as they take on a bold new challenge - a remake of their most iconic skincare campaigns.

Watch Chloe Moretz's My PITERA Story video here