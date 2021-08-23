Digital Harmonic Joins NVIDIA Inception

ELLICOTT CITY, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 /Digital Harmonic, LLC, announced today that it has joined NVIDIA Inception, an acceleration program for artificial intelligence (AI), data science, and high-performance computing (HPC) early-stage companies. Digital Harmonic's cutting-edge, highly computationally efficient suite of products, Keyframe and PurePixel, enable the improvement of video enhancement upscaling and AI/ML applications like computer vision algorithms for detection, tagging, and tracking.

NVIDIA Inception will allow Digital Harmonic to expand its reach and serve more customers to get its products out in the broader market. The program will also offer Digital Harmonic the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

Of the relationship, Digital Harmonic's CEO, Scott Haiges, said, "Our relationship with NVIDIA will be key to our sales and marketing efforts. We built the foundation of our technology on NVIDIA GPUs and the products are rock solid, so over the next year we are looking to broaden our distribution and go-to-market strategy. Having a partner like NVIDIA puts us in an ideal position for growth. We know we'll get the support we need to expand our reach and meet demand by working with the team at NVIDIA."

NVIDIA Inception offers every member a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provides participants with fundamental tools to help them grow.

About Digital Harmonic

Digital Harmonic is a Maryland Limited Liability Company that demonstrates broad, disruptive applications for its foundational technology bolstered by an unconventional history and consistent track record. With 28 issued patents around the globe, Digital Harmonic is leveraging peerless technology to enhance and clarify video to increase detection rates of AI/ML applications and to create source quality above the state of the art while enabling significant reduction in the bandwidth required to transmit video. To see how, visit https://digitalharmonic.com/ .

Media Contact:

Jessica Mainhart

410-465-7978

info@digitalharmonic.com

SOURCE: Digital Harmonic

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/660730/Digital-Harmonic-Joins-NVIDIA-Inception