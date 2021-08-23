

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) said they anticipate their merger will close on or about August 26, 2021 as the deal has now received all required regulatory clearances. On Monday, China's State Administration for Market Regulation has given antitrust clearance for Analog Devices' acquisition of Maxim.



In July 2020, Analog Devices and Maxim entered into a definitive agreement under which ADI will acquire Maxim in an all stock transaction that values the combined enterprise at over $68 billion. In October, ADI and Maxim shareholders approved the proposals relating to the combination.



