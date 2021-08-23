Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market to Reach $26.54 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 7.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in terrorism activities and warfare worldwide and stringent laws & regulations regarding work environment safety drive the growth of the global advanced protective gear and armor market

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market by End-use Industry (Industrial, Oil & Gas, Law Enforcement, Healthcare, Construction, and Other), User (Industrial and Personal), and Type (Thermal, Chemical or Biological, Ballistic, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". As per the report, the global advanced protective gear and armor industry was pegged at $12.13 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $26.54 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Report (290 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12740

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in terrorist activities and warfare situations across the world and strict laws & regulations about work environment safety have boosted the growth of the global advanced protective gear and armor market. However, low safety compliance in the construction industry and availability of poor quality and low-cost products hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in military expenditure to acquire body armor and technological advancements in protective gear and armor products are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the governments imposed strict lockdown regulations and restricted number of personnel in factories. This resulted in decrease in demand for protective equipment and adoption of new technologies such as smart sensors in protective gears.

The prolonged lockdown forced protective equipment manufacturing facilities to shut down their operations. Moreover, the lockdown resulted in the disruption of the supply chain and increased raw material prices.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12740

The oil and gas segment held the lion's share

By end-use industry, the oil and gas segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the market, due to high demand for advanced protective gear in the oil & gas industry. However, the healthcare segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period, owing to surge in demand for protective equipment in the healthcare sector across the globe.

The chemical or biological segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2030

By type, the chemical or biological segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment dominated the market in terms of revenue, contributing to around two-fifths of the total market share in 2020, due to high chances of exposure to harmful chemical or biological substances. The report includes analysis on other segments such as thermal, ballistic, and other.

Interested to Procure The Data? Get It Now at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/advanced-protective-gear-and-armor-market/purchase-options

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the market. Moreover, the region is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in investments to ensure high safety of the industrial workforce across several countries in the region.

Major market players

ArmorSource LLC

BAE Systems plc

Avon Rubber P.L.C.

DuPont De Nemours, Inc.

Bolle Safety Standard Issue

Honeywell International Inc.

Galls, LLC

Northrop Grumman Corporation

MSA Safety Incorporated

Point Black Enterprises Inc.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/12740

Similar Reports We Have on Defense Industry:

Body Armor Accessories Market by Product Type (Plates & Inserts, Shieled, Carrier, Helmet, Clothers, Bulletproff Layer, and Others), by Material (Steel, UHMWPE, Armid, Composite Cermaic, and Others), and by End User (Defense, Law Enforcement, and Civilian): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

Military Personal Protective Equipment Market by Product Type (Body Armor, Helmet, Protective Eyewear, Life Safety Jacket, Pelvic Protection System, and Others), Material Type (Aramid, Carbon fiber, and Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene [UHMWPE] fiber), Application (Combat and Training), and End User (Army, Navy, Air Force, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

Bulletproof Helmet Market by Material Type (Metal Material, Non-Metal Material, and Composite Material) and Application (Military & defense and Law Enforcement): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

Bulletproof Vests Market by Type (Hard Vest and Soft Vest), and End User (Defense, Law Enforcement, and Civilian): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

Military Bodywears Market by Technology (Communication & Computing, Connectivity, Navigation, Exoskeleton, Monitoring, Power & Energy Management, and Smart Textiles) and End User (Land Forces, Airborne Forces, and Naval Forces): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

Military Wearables Market by Technology (Communication & Computing, Connectivity, Navigation, Vision & Surveillance, Exoskeleton, Monitoring, Power & Energy Management and Smart Textiles), End User (Land Forces, Airborne Forces and Naval Forces), and Wearable Type (Headwear, Eyewear, Wristwear, Bodywear and Hearables): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

Military Eyewear Market by Technology (Communication & Computing, Connectivity, Navigation and Vision & Surveillance) and End-User (Land Forces, Airborne Forces, and Naval Forces): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2030.

Military Headwear Market by Technology (Communication & Computing, Connectivity, Vision & Surveillance, Smart Textiles), End User (Land Forces, Airborne Forces, and Naval Forces), Type (Augmented Reality Headwear, Virtual Reality Headwear, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

Military Hearable Market by Technology (Communication & Computing and Connectivity), Type (Tactical Headset, Military Altimeter and Others) and End-User (Land Forces, Airborne Forces, and Naval Forces): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2030.

Military Wristwear Market by Technology (Communication & Computing, Navigation, and Monitoring), End-User (Land Forces, Airborne Forces, and Naval Forces) and Type (Fitbit, Smart Watches, and Patches): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |