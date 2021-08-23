Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Hohe Zugewinne! Zum Wochenauftakt: Rekordfahrt geht weiter
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P5HU ISIN: CA8520662088 Ticker-Symbol: A781 
Tradegate
18.08.21
16:43 Uhr
29,600 Euro
-0,200
-0,67 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPROTT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPROTT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,40028,80015:44
28,40028,60015:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABEN RESOURCES
ABEN RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABEN RESOURCES LTD0,033+0,61 %
SPROTT INC29,600-0,67 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.