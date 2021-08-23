Aptean Inc.: Aptean Announces Keynote Speaker for 2021 Food and Beverage Global Symposium

Event to Focus on the Foundation of the Future for the Industry

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 23, 2021, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, released key details and speakers for its upcoming 2021 Food and Beverage Global Symposium. The event, which will be held virtually on October 5, 2021, will focus on how trends in data, innovation, sustainability and humanity (DISH) are forming the foundation of the future for the food and beverage manufacturing industry.



Highlights of the conference will include a keynote presentation by Danielle Gould, Founder and CEO of Food+Tech Connect. Ms. Gould will be speaking on the topic of understanding conscious consumers and how to create a culture of sustainable innovation. Event attendees will also have the opportunity to receive a report detailing the results of a new, proprietary research study showcasing how digital transformation is rapidly changing the way in which food and beverage companies are using data to improve their products, productivity and efficiency. Kevin Prouty, Group Vice President at IDC, the global research firm commissioned by Aptean to conduct the study, will present intriguing new insights and statistics that are pertinent for all symposium attendees.

"As a leader in creating software for specific industries, Aptean recognizes that the food and beverage manufacturing industry has unique technology needs," said TVN Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of Aptean. "The pressure for the industry to provide fresh, healthy and affordable products in more sustainable ways has never been greater. Bringing together industry leaders who share this commitment to exchange ideas and best practices is critical in this dynamic and challenging marketplace."

This is the second year that Aptean has brought leading manufacturers from the food and beverage industry together to focus on key trends and how technology can help to address evolving needs in food production.

