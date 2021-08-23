TRON Group Inc.: TRON Group Announces Entertainment Rights Acquisition

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August, 23, 2021 / TRON Group Inc., a U.S. public holding company (OTC PINK:TGRP) announced today that, through its subsidiary Impression VFX Inc., it has acquired the rights to a selection of projects for film and television, including finished screenplays, treatments, and concepts.

"This is a tremendous step forward for Impression," Jacob Nguyen said, in making this announcement. "One of our partners, Kieth Merrill, an Academy Award-winning director, will be guiding us in the development of these properties."

Mr. Nguyen continued, "Our previously-announced partnership with Legend 3D also allows us to do much of the post production work in-house which reduces our overall costs."

For Impression, this new development expands the Company's role within the entertainment industry by becoming a content creator. Impression will continue to grow this line of business as it expands its library of projects and partnerships with creatives.

About TRON Group Inc.

TRON Group Inc. is a holding company acquiring operating companies and assets in growing industries. The company's intent is to grow them by providing management and technical support under its public company umbrella.

