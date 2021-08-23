Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2021) - Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM) (FSE: HLI) (the "Company" or "Nicola") announces that the Evacuation Order (the "Order"), which was issued on August 15, 2021, for the Lower Nicola and Area - EA MN (Beautiful Nicola Valley - North) has been downgraded to evacuation alert The Order temporarily affected gold and silver milling operations at the Company's New Craigmont Project.

Nicola is committed to protecting the health and safety of employees and contractors and continues to closely to monitor wildfire and regional air quality conditions. It has also been in close communication with Aspen Planers and the Lower Nicola Fire Department to offer water and services for the firefighting process.

The Company is now preparing to bring back its crews to recommence milling operations.

About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc. is a junior mining company listed on the TSX Venture and Frankfurt Exchanges that maintains a 100% owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia. It is comprised of four key assets:

A $30.0 million plus modern mill facility that is held freehold and is the only site permitted to process material province wide. 100% ownership of the historic Craigmont Copper Mine located in southern British Columbia. 100% ownership of Treasure Mountain, a high-grade silver mine located in southern British Columbia. 75% economic interest in the high-grade Dominion Creek Project gold project.

In depth explanations can be seen on the Company's Corporate Presentation. https://nicolamining.com/investors/corporate-presentation/

About the New Craigmont Property

In November of 2015, Nicola became the first group in decades to consolidate ownership of the New Craigmont Project (the "Property") and has been actively conducting mineral exploration since. The Property is a wholly owned copper property with an active mine permit (M-68), located 33 km south of the world-class Highland Valley porphyry district. The property is located adjacent to the southern end of the Guichon Creek Batholith, which hosts the Highland Valley copper deposits.

There are currently no mineral resource estimates on the Property. Historical "non-NI 43-101" resource calculations are recorded in internal memos and geological reports for Placer Development Ltd.

For further details on the Property, see the technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Thule Copper- Iron Property, Southern British Columbia, Canada", filed on May 8, 2013, on Sedar at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

