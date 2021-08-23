Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSYC) ("the Company"), a company that has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution. CEO of the Company, David Flores, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We are the first publicly traded media company here within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics," said Flores. "We have our primary website which is psychedelicspotlight.com, which is a phenomenal source for news, information, and resources," he continued. "Our focus is on putting fantastic content out, digital content and written content, and really just helping people understand the potential that exists here within this space and within this industry."

Jolly then commented on a recent release detailing the Company's launch of its paid media partnership services. "This is really the culmination of the hard work that my team and I have put in here over the last sixteen months in terms of positioning Psychedelic Spotlight as one of the most recognized sources for news and information," said Flores. "We've been able to amass a very significant and sizable audience and following here within this space," he said. "In July, we broke another record in terms of paid views on psychedelicspotlight.com; we got over 165,000 paid views on the site."

"One of the things that we think is lacking [in this space] are public relation services that are able to more effectively communicate stories and what is happening in this space," continued Flores. "So far that has been what we have focused on and the reception of it has been terrific," he shared. "This is exciting; it is our first launch of getting paid services out there. We have some other things lined up, but this is our starting point."

"Could you elaborate on the Company's investment position in the Conscious Fund and the value you see in it?", asked Jolly. "What I'm really encouraged to see so far is the progress that the Conscious Fund and the companies in its portfolio have been making," said Flores, adding that many of the companies have uplisted to larger exchanges. "It is speaking to the potential that is here, while also demonstrating the value that we believe we see here in this investment and what we hope to see come back."

The conversation then turned to the Company's 2020 financial audit. "The audit continues to move forward," said Flores. "This is just to keep our financials current and keep the company positioned," he added. Flores then elaborated on the Company's future goal to uplist to the OTCQB. "We want to make sure that we have everything aligned and ready to go for that," said Flores. "We hope to have some additional updates to release on the audit over the next 30-45 days."

"What are the future catalysts you guys will focus on over the next two to three quarters?", asked Jolly. "Continuing to expand on the media side of things," said Flores, adding that the Company will also continue to explore additional monetization strategies. "We want to become one of the more recognizable companies in the space of medicinal psychedelics," he shared. "People are starting to pay attention. People are starting to recognize us."

To close the interview, Flores shared that the Company will continue to grow and expand with transparency. "We are building something here and it is a process," said Flores. "We're doing everything we can to create a value driven opportunity here for our shareholders."

