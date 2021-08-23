

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile (TMUS) said its customers can now enjoy Apple TV+ for a full year, and watch right in the Apple TV app across all their devices. After this free trial, the service will be charged at $4.99/month.



T-Mobile said, starting August 25, all customers on Magenta or Magenta MAX - Magenta 55+, Magenta Military, Magenta First Responders and Sprint Unlimited Plus, Sprint Premium and small T-Mobile for Business customers can redeem the 12-month free Apple TV+ offer. The offer will be also available to customers with an active subscription or trial.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

