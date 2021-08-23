Anzeige
Montag, 23.08.2021
Hohe Zugewinne! Zum Wochenauftakt: Rekordfahrt geht weiter
23.08.2021 | 16:22
Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Monthly Factsheet

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

London, August 23

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

Monthly Summary as at 31 July 2021

Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given).

A copy can also be found by accessing the Company's website through the following link www.fidelity.co.uk/asianvalues

The latest disclosable full portfolio is available on request.

23 August 2021

