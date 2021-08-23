Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2021) - Today EirthPay announced the launch of its new omni-platform payment processor, EirthPay. Fusing over 50 years of experience with advanced technology, EirthPay's single point of entry allows partners to directly access to multiple payment platforms and user-friendly tools, all for one price.

Key Takeaways:

Omni-Platform Processor available now for banks, merchants, and partners.

EirthPay offers customized payment processing with "high tech, high touch" approach.

User-friendly one-price single-point-of-entry multiple payment platforms processor announced today.

ABOUT EIRTHPAY



EirthPay was founded by a group of leading payments industry professionals to provide more intelligent solutions for all merchant payment acceptance needs. The company's core principle utilizes technology to unlock sales opportunities and innovative tech solutions. With this commitment in mind, EirthPay has built a world-class single-source processing platform. Simplifying credit and debit card processing, merchants and partners can take advantage of a unique single point of entry and access regardless of card issuers, payment types, or procedures. EirthPay was designed to be the only platform business owners will ever need whether they are a startup, midsize or blue-chip enterprise. For more information, visit https://www.eirthpay.com/.

