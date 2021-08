BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of Eurozone flash consumer sentiment index for August at 10:00 am ET Monday, the euro changed little against its major counterparts.



The euro was trading at 128.82 against the yen, 1.0728 against the franc, 0.8564 against the pound and 1.1728 against the greenback around 10:03 am ET.



