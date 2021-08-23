Construction Glass Sales are increasing at 7% CAGR amid Rising Focus on Sustainable Living: Fact.MR

Construction Glass Sales will total US$ 90 Bn by 2031, Demand in India and China will Drive Sales in Asia

A Fact.MR survey on sales of construction glass market offers detailed analysis on the key growth drivers and trends affecting demand through 2031. The survey also provides insights into the competitive landscape of global construction glass sales, identifying key market players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR - A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global construction glass market is anticipated to grow at 7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031 to reach valuation of US$ 90 Bn by 2031.The market surpassed US$ 46 Bn in 2020. Historically, sales totaled US$ 46 Bn in terms of market value, growing at 5% CAGR between 2016 and 2020.

Glass can transmit daylight and stay unaffected by weather. Furthermore, color of a glass does not get affected by changes in the environment. As a result, it looks visually pleasing for a longer time.

Construction glass is not only recyclable, but it can also be shaped and reused numerous times. As a result, glass has emerged as a cost-effective alternative for various materials used in construction sector. Furthermore, environmentally concerned customers are choosing glasses that have passed sustainable production procedures. This is expected to bode well for the market.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has sponsored 200 big projects totaling US$ 20 billion in green buildings under the Green Economy Transition (GET) strategy. Coupled with rising investment, the demand for energy-efficient construction glasses has also been aided by the implementation of favorable government legislation.

The need for building construction glass is being driven by urbanization and demand from residential and commercial sectors. The increasing demand for lighter, stronger, and more energy-efficient construction glasses will continue to drive construction glasses production. The building sector will also remain a profitable market for glass producers.

"With the advent of modern glazing solutions, consumers are choosing construction glasses that are energy efficient, improve flood of natural light while helping in the reduction of energy usage. In addition to this, developments such as self-cleaning glass, insulated glazing glass, sound-reducing glass, and sun control glass will drive the market," said a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Construction Glass Market Research Report

Asia will account for over 40% of total construction glass market and is estimated to increase in coming years.

will account for over 40% of total construction glass market and is estimated to increase in coming years. Europe is projected to account for over 30% of total market share in forecast period.

is projected to account for over 30% of total market share in forecast period. By manufacturing processes, float construction glass is anticipated to grow at 4% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Construction sector employs around 18 Mn people and accounts for about 9% of total GDP in Europe .

Growth Drivers:

Increasing demand from construction industry for affordable and better glass materials will drive market growth.

Industrial growth across countries such as China and India will drive demand for construction glass in coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players are focusing on investment and key strategies to increase market revenue. For instance,

In July 2021, AGC Glass Company Inc, a leading major participant has agreed to buy a manufacturing facility in Longmont, Colorado, from Novartis Gene Therapies.

In January 2019, another key player, Saint Gobain opened third-floor glass plant at world glass complex Sriperumbudur.

Key companies profiled in the global construction glass market include

China Glass Holdings

Saint Gobain

PPG Industries

Corning International

AGC Co

Kyocera Co

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group

Guardian Industries

Vitro Glass

More Insights on Construction Glass Market:

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of construction glass market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the construction glass market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Type

Low-e Glass

Special Glass

Chemical Composition

Soda-Lime

Potash-Lime

Potash-Lead

Manufacturing Process

Float Process

Rolled/Sheet Process

Key Questions Covered in the Global Construction Glass Market Report

The report offers insight into construction glass demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth of construction glass market between 2021 and 2031

Construction glass sales survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Construction glass market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

