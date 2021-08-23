

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 36692 new cases of coronavirus infections reporting in the United States on Sunday, the national total has increased to 37,711,159, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



200 additional casualties took the national COVID death toll to 628,504.



As usual, Sunday's lower metrics are attributed to reporting delays on holidays.



California reported the most number of cases - 11,958 - at the weekend while Texas - 60 - reported most COVID-related deaths.



California is the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics, with 4,234,113 cases and a total of 65,140 people dying due to the disease there.



A total of 1,152,222 tests were conducted nationally, according to data compiled by New York Times.



The 7-day average of percent positivity from tests is 9.7 percent.



There is significant rise in the number of people hospitalized due to coronavirus infection in the country. The number has risen to 92,482, marking 43 percent increase in a fortnight.



A total of 30,472,804 people have so far recovered from the disease.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 170,821,621 people in the United States have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 81.2 percent of people above 65.



A total of 201,425,785 people, or 60.7 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



A total of 362,657,771 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

