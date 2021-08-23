Rythmia Life Advancement Center Announces Appointment of Kelly Slater to Its Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Rythmia Life Advancement Center today announced that Kelly Slater, 11-time World Surfing Champion, will be appointed to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Slater joins Rev. Michael Bernard Beckwith, Martin Luther King III, Toni Ko, Gerard Armond Powell, Dr. Jeff McNairy, Gerard Powell II, and Patrick Powell as a member of the Board.

"I am so excited to have Kelly Slater on our Board of Directors," said Gerard Armond Powell, CEO, Rythmia Life Advancement Center. "He is a true champion and friend, and we are blessed to have him."

BACKGROUND ON KELLY SLATER

Kelly Slater grew up in Cocoa Beach, FL, where he still lives. The son of a bait-store proprietor, he began surfing at the age of five. At 12 years old he won his first age-division United States championship title. And in 1990, he made his debut as a professional. Two years after turning pro, he won his first world title, becoming the youngest surfing world champion in history.

In addition to his unparalleled accomplishments in surfing, he also plays the guitar and ukulele. He has performed with Jack Johnson, as well as Angus Stone. And he is a member of the band The Surfers, alongside fellow surf pros, Rob Machado, and Peter King.

ABOUT RYTHMIA LIFE ADVANCEMENT CENTER

Rythmia Life Advancement Center is focused on incorporating plant medicine into metaphysical teachings. The results of its program are spectacular with over 95% of its 9,000 clients reporting a life-changing miracle during their stay. Furthermore, the company is a model of diversity. 82% of Rythmia's staff are members of a minority community and/or identify as LGBTQ+. And the company prides itself on its management team, 70% of whom are members of a minority community and/or identify as LGBTQ+. For further information and/or reservations, call (888) 443-5566 or visit https://rythmia.link/press.

