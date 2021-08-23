

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euro area consumer confidence weakened for a second straight month in August, preliminary data from the European Commission showed Monday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to -5.3 from -4.4 in July. Economists had forecast a score of -5.0. In June, the reading was -3.3.



The confidence index for the EU shed 0.7 points to reach -6.3 in August.



The survey data was collected from August 1 to 22.



Final figures are set to released along with the results of the monthly economic sentiment survey on August 30.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de