2CrazyNFT, a Tripod of Crypto, eSports and NFTs

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Merging the emerging technology of non-fungible tokens and the multibillion-dollar online gaming industry otherwise known as eSports is a crazy but innovative idea. A major highlight of the idea is that it is bound to attract more utility to NFTs, which have gained wide social acceptance, both in the crypto and creators communities. 2CrazyNFT is trailing this novel path with its NFT cum eSports platform positioned to provide more fun and experience for online game enthusiasts and players.

2CrazyNFT is set to change the scope of gaming, which in the past was reckoned as a casual and jocular competition among friends. Thus, 2CrazyNFT is looking at gaming through a global lens, seeking to add spice and pomp to it by hosting global tournaments featuring teeming spectators seated in stadiums and cheering experienced gamers playing their favourite eSports games on state-of-the-art monitors and lighting.

While platforms like Twitch and YouTube keep attracting millions of viewers and sponsors, and have also given gamers the leverage to showcase their abilities, and even going as far as attaining celebrity status, 2CrazyNFT believes there is room for more growth and innovations. In fact, according to the NFT and online gaming platform, 'This is just the beginning.' In light of this, 2CrazyNFT is providing a melting pot for both eSports enthusiasts and their favourite eSports players, such that the former can get to play heads-up against popular and professional players like Ninja- one of the best in the game, Fortnite - using distributed NFTs as tickets or access points.

2CrazyNFT will drive utility around the trifecta of crypto, NFTs and gaming, in a bid to appeal to millions of users in all three sectors. It will also provide staking pools where its native token $2CRZ can be staked by users for fringe benefits like lotteries, giveaways and NFT drops.

2CrazyNFT Brings Jeff Gross on Board

Furthering its eSports NFT narrative, 2CrazyNFT has announced renowned poker player, Jeff Gross as an ambassador of its platform. Bringing the professional poker player on board is a calculated attempt to attract his large fan base and thousands of other poker lovers to 2CrazyNFT. Jeff Gross boasts of $3.3 million as earnings from live tournaments and $2 million from online games. He is also an ambassador for partypoker, runs a podcast with over 140 episodes and has more than 85,000 followers on Twitch channel (JeffGrossPoker.tv). In addition, Gross has several accounts on Instagram and Twitter, all of which have a large following.

Jeff Gross is also bringing his rich experience in the online gaming world to 2CrazyNFT, which will help the platform structure its products, making them user-centric. Also, Gross will serve as a rallying point for both professional and amateur players of poker and other eSports games as well as their fans.

Partnering with Jeff Gross, 2CrazyNFT aims to work with experienced hands in the physical and online gaming industry, given that it is an emerging platform. Competitors in the NFT space will be a major hurdle for the platform to cross. However, with experts like Gross and potential ambassadors, 2CrazyNFT can thrive in its niche.



