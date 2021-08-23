

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market closed on a firm note on Monday, in line with other markets in Europe, as shares rebounded after suffering sharp losses in the previous week.



Optimism about earnings and economic growth contributed to the uptrend in the markets.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 61.21 points or 0.49% at 12,476.87 after moving in a very narrow range between 12,423.73 and 12,490.51.



Richemont shares surged up 3.8%. Swatch Group gained nearly 1.5%, while Holcim, Swiss Re, Credit Suisse, Swiss Life Holding, Geberit and Givaudan gained 0.8 to 1.2%. Sika, Novartis, Lonza Group and ABB also closed higher.



In the Swiss Mid Price Index, shares of Cembra Money Bank plunged 31% after terminating credit card partnership with Swiss retailer Migro.



Dufry and Tecan Group gained 4.4% and 4.3%, respectively. AMS, BB Biotech, Kuehne & Nagel, Temenos Group and SIG Combibloc ended stronger by 1.7 to 2.6%.



Swiss chemicals firm Clariant, which declined early on in the session, recovered as the session progressed to close with a gain of about 0.75%. The company said it has acquired remaining 70% stake in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full control.



