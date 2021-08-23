DGAP-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Fiven ASA: Historical Review and update of SLB Framework



23.08.2021 / 19:55

PRESS RELEASE

Oslo, 23rd August 2021

FIVEN ASA: Completion of Historical Review and update of Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework

In accordance with its sustainability-linked bond framework (the "SLB Framework") dated June 2021, Fiven ASA ("Fiven" or the "Company") announces today that the Company has, in cooperation with third-party consultancy PwC, completed an external verification of the baseline KPI figures (the "Historical Review") used for its three sustainability performance targets ("SPTs") covering the reduction of: (i) CO 2 emissions, (ii) SO 2 emissions, and (iii) water withdrawal, in accordance with clause 14.17 (Verification and adjustments of the KPIs) of the terms and conditions for the 2021/2024 bonds with ISIN SE0016075196.

As part of the Historical Review, Fiven notes that the observed value of water withdrawal for 2019 (1,201,029 m3) has been identified to be 6,057 m3 higher than what was previously disclosed in the SLB Framework (1,194,972 m3). As a result, Fiven notifies its bondholders that it will amend the SPT baseline figure accordingly in line with the SLB Framework such that the targeted decrease towards 2025 will correspond to 10.45%, as compared to 10.00% using the previous baseline figure. The Historical Review did not identify any other discrepancies against the reported figures under the SLB Framework.

The updated SLB Framework is available on Fiven's webpage here.

For further information, please contact:

Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager

+47 975 10 481, Stein.E.Ommundsen@Fiven.com

Stefan Mokros, IR Manager

+49 221 6507 6097, stefan.mokros@fiven.com

This information is information that Fiven ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:00 CET on 23 August 2021.

