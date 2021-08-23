- (PLX AI) - RTX Q3 revenue DKK 120.6 million.
- • Q3 EBITDA DKK 10.1 million
- • Q3 EBIT DKK 3 million
- • The supply chain issues from the global electronics component scarcity and logistic challenges continued in the third quarter of 2020/21 and has postponed revenue into the fourth quarter
- • RTX maintains the expectations for the year, with revenue of DKK 450-500 million, EBITDA of DKK 30-55 million and EBIT of DKK 0-25 million for the financial year 2020/21
