Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Announces Popular Manitoba COVID-19 Recovery Tourism Rebate Incentive Program Set to Continue from August 26 to September 12, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce that more than 10,000 Manitobans took advantage of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce's ("MCC's") Tourism Rebate Incentive Program, TRIP, adding up to more than 8,700 hotel room nights during the two-week window, as well as more than 2,400 rebates on admission to Manitoba's STAR attractions. And now, the MCC is excited to announce an additional 18 days of Manitoba adventures, summer road trips, and staycations will be eligible for rebates, August 26 to September 12, 2021. Snipp is managing the rebate administration for this program for the MCC. The total contract value is expected to exceed CAN$ 2,000,000 over two phases as previously referenced in our past news release dated May 5, 2021.

"To say this recovery program is a success would be a huge understatement, because thanks to Manitobans, TRIP has had an immediate, direct, and significant impact on Manitoba's tourism industry," said Chuck Davidson, President & CEO, Manitoba Chambers of Commerce. "TRIP is a win-win design, with Manitobans out touring our beautiful province and enjoying the sights, while supporting the recovery of our recreational assets. And the best part: there are still more rebates available so we can open it up to even more Manitobans!"

The Phase 2 TRIP program window opens this Thursday, August 26 and closes on Sunday, September 12, the day following the Banjo Bowl. Manitoba residents aged 18+ (who have not yet participated in TRIP) can upload proof of purchase receipts for eligible hotel/motel stays as well as for attraction admission fees to www.tripmb.ca, in order to access a $100 hotel rebate, OR a $150 rebate off the price of a specially-designed hotel package, as well as a 50% rebate off the price of general admission at one of 31 Manitoba Star Attractions.

"The Tourism Rebate Incentive Program has truly been a stroke of genius and it has saved Summer 2021!" says Joel Waterman, General Manager, Inn at the Forks. "The benefits have been twofold - it has encouraged Manitobans to feel comfortable getting out and rediscovering their province, while also giving hotels and attractions a much-needed boost. Our property created a unique package for TRIP and we have seen a huge spike in occupancy -- the brightest days we have seen since the pandemic began."

As a result of COVID-19 prevention orders still in place in early July 2021 which retained restrictions to capacity limits in public spaces, MCC opted to delay the launch of TRIP to ensure access to attractions, which still saw some attractions only open for one week to the public during the phase 1 window.

"The TRIP design is nimble, which means it can be quickly replicated for a second phase, and serve as a model for similar ventures in the future," says Atul Sabharwal, Founder and CEO of Snipp. "Participants promptly receive a rebate conveniently by email -- in most cases in less than 48 hours -- simply by photographing their receipt and uploading it to the website, then completing a brief form. It is straightforward, low cost to administer, and secure. Snipp is very proud to have been a part of this recovery initiative."

Davidson says that based on uptake during phase 1, the remaining TRIP rebate budget will likely be allocated in full by the time the three-week phase 2 window closes on September 12. "We encourage all Manitobans who have not yet participated in TRIP to consider booking a little getaway. Support our province's wonderful tourism professionals by spending directly with them, enjoy a nice break, and close off your summer in a special way. Plus, you can get something back!"

To access the list of all participating hotels/motels and STAR Attractions, go to www.tripmb.ca. Phase 2 eligible receipts must be uploaded no later than 11:59 PM CST on Sunday, September 19 in order to qualify for rebate.

More information about our platform can be found at https://www.snipp.com/.

About Snipp

Snipp is a global loyalty and promotions company with a singular focus: to develop disruptive engagement platforms that generate insights and drive sales. Our solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates and data analytics, all of which are seamlessly integrated to provide a one-stop marketing technology platform. We also provide the services and expertise to design, execute and promote client programs. SnippCheck, our receipt processing engine, is the market leader for receipt-based purchase validation; SnippLoyalty is the only unified loyalty solution in the market for CPG brands. Snipp has powered hundreds of programs for Fortune 1000 brands and world-class agencies and partners.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Snipp Interactive Inc.

Jaisun Garcha

Chief Financial Officer

investors@snipp.com

1-888-99-SNIPP

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may," "would," "could," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as changes in demand for and prices for the products of the company or the materials required to produce those products, labour relations problems, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright Snipp Interactive Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE: Snipp Interactive Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/660981/Snipp-Announces-Popular-Manitoba-COVID-19-Recovery-Tourism-Rebate-Incentive-Program-Set-to-Continue-from-August-26-to-September-12-2021