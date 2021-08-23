MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) ("Mytheresa"), the parent company of Mytheresa Group GmbH, today announced the date for the release of its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 financial results.

Mytheresa will release fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 financial results before the U.S. market open on September 14, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:00am Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Mytheresa's Investor Relations website at https://investors.mytheresa.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at (833) 979-2860 (USA) or +1 (236) 714-2917 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Mytheresa's Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:00am Eastern Time on September 14, 2021, through September 21, 2021, by dialing (800) 585-8367 (USA) or +1 (416) 621-4642 (International). The replay passcode will be 5598406.

ABOUT MYTHERESA

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear and kidswear. The highly curated edit of over 200 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations.

