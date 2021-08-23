Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR), a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors, today announced the appointments of Clare Doyle as Senior Vice President, Chief Sustainability Officer and Vicky Philemon as Senior Vice President, General Manager, Europe, both effective immediately.

"I am extremely pleased to announce these two Masonite Leadership Team appointments," said Howard Heckes, President and CEO. "Clare has a valuable combination of general management experience with a technical background, and she is well-versed in Masonite and our businesses. We believe these factors are critical for our continued ESG progress. Additionally, Vicky's commercial and marketing expertise, as well as her inclusive leadership style, are well-suited for this role as we look to build on recent momentum in our Europe business."

Doyle joined Masonite as Senior Vice President, Components in 2016 and has served as Senior Vice President, General Manager, Europe since 2018. She previously held marketing leadership positions in the chemicals industry with Elementis plc and Rohm and Haas Company. Doyle earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Tulane University and an MBA from Columbia University.

Philemon was most recently Managing Director for Morphy Richards, a supplier of small appliances in the UK. She also previously served in senior sales and marketing roles at Stanley Black Decker. Earlier in her career, Philemon held progressive leadership positions in sales. She earned a bachelor's degree in French and Hispanic studies from the University of Liverpool.

As members of the Masonite Leadership Team, Doyle and Philemon will report to Heckes.

