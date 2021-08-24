NMS Consulting, Inc.: Zaid Koursheed Joins NMS Consulting as a Senior Consultant

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / NMS Consulting, Inc., a global management consulting and strategy firm, today announced the appointment of Zaid Koursheed as a Senior Consultant to the firm's Istanbul office but based in Baghdad, Iraq where he shall manage and oversee current client mandates in Iraq.

Mr. Koursheed is a seasoned management consultant whose practice focuses on varying services ranging from market access and entry, market research, marketing, brand management, sales and revenue management, consumer experience, retail and distribution. Previously he was the Country Manager (Iraq) for United Scientific Bureau where directly overside all sales, marketing, research, logistic and regulatory operations. Prior to that, he has held senior positions at Medochemia Pharma, Nature's Bounty and Al Awal Scientific Bureau.

"We are very excited to have Zaid join NMS," stated Aykut Cakir, Senior Partner and Head of MENA Region at NMS. "His past experiences in Marketing, Research and Professionalism coupled with his integrity and in-depth comprehension of the region represents a great asset for NMS - MENA Region. He has proven himself over his professional career. In addition to his mother tongue Arabic, Zaid also speaks English fluently as well as Turkish at a very satisfactory level. I am very pleased and also proud to have Mr. Koursheed in our NMS-MENA team, as I sincerely trust his capabilities and potential."

About NMS Consulting, Inc.

Founded in 2018, NMS Consulting is a global management consulting and strategic advisory firm that specializes in delivering services to a global client base of private and public companies, government agencies, philanthropic organizations and the individuals who lead them.

With a global footprint of fifteen offices located through the United States, Asia, Europe and the Middle East staffed with more than 250 seasoned professionals, our clients benefit from a combination of our diverse skills, expertise and global organization offering a unique multi-disciplinary 360° solutions platform.

Unlike other leading management consulting firms, NMS Consulting provides its clients the experience of working with a "big firm consultancy" without the higher premium. Client projects are staffed with qualified professionals who have trained at many of the leading global consultancy firms enabling the NMS professionals to deliver "big firm" experience and capabilities, while providing flexibility on mandate sizes and pricing.

