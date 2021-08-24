Biotalys Notice of Half Year 2021 Results

Ghent, BELGIUM , Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release

BiotalysNotice of Half Year 2021 Results

Results Webcast and Conference Call to take place on Friday, 17 September 2021 at 15:00CEST / 14:00 BST /09:00 EDT





Ghent, BELGIUM- 24August2021 - Biotalys NV (Euronext Brussels: BTLS), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company focused on addressing food protection challenges with protein-based biocontrol solutions for a more sustainable and safer food supply, announces today that it will publish its consolidated results for the first half of 2021 on Friday, 17 September 2021 at 07:00 CEST.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

In addition to the publication of its results, Patrice Sellès, Chief Executive Officer, and Wim Ottevaere, Chief Financial Officer, will host a webcast and conference call followed by a Q&A session, conducted in English. The webcast will be held on Friday, 17 September 2021 at 15:00 CEST / 14:00 BST / 09:00 EDT and can be accessed via the following link on the Biotalys investor website: https://www.biotalys.com/media/events/hy-2021-results-webcast-and-conference-call.

A recording of the webcast will be available after the event on the Biotalys' investor website: https://www.biotalys.com/investors/financial-information.

For further information, please contact:

Biotalys

Toon Musschoot, Head of IR and Communications

T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00

E: Toon.Musschoot@biotalys.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell

T: +44 (0)203 709 5700

E: Biotalys@consilium-comms.com

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company focused on addressing food protection challenges with protein-based biocontrol solutions for more sustainable and safer food. Based on its novel AGROBODY technology platform, Biotalys aims to develop a strong and diverse pipeline of effective products with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and was listed on Euronext Brussels in July 2021. The Company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.