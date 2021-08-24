Petra Diamonds Ltd - Notification of FY 2021 Preliminary Results

24 August2021 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra", or the "Company")

Notification of FY 2021 Preliminary Results

Petra Diamonds Limited announces that its preliminary results (unaudited) for the year ended 30 June 2021 will be announced on Tuesday 14 September 2021.

A live results webcast will be hosted by Petra's CEO Richard Duffy and Finance Director Jacques Breytenbach at 9:30am BST on the day. Details of the webcast will be available closer to the time on the Company's website at https://www.petradiamonds.com/investors/results-reports/, as well as in the results announcement.

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Cathy Malins investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Des Kilalea

Marianna Bowes

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a consistent supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company has a diversified portfolio incorporating interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 243 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and will only operate in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.