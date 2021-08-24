The two companies have signed on to purchase shares of the energy generated by Lightsource bp's upcoming 345 MW Ventress Solar project.From pv magazine USA McDonald's and eBay have both reached agreements with Lightsource bp to purchase power from what is planned to be Louisiana's largest solar project, located 30 miles northwest of Baton Rouge in Pointe Coupee Parish. The installation in question is the 345 MW Ventress Solar project, set to start construction by the end of this year and slated for completion in 2023. Lightsource bp is developing the project and acting as owner-operator. The ...

