Dienstag, 24.08.2021
Hohe Zugewinne! Zum Wochenauftakt: Rekordfahrt geht weiter
WKN: A2DK8E ISIN: GB00BZ14BX56 
Frankfurt
23.08.21
17:12 Uhr
21,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
ACCESSWIRE
24.08.2021 | 08:08
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the 'Company'), announces that it was notified on 23 August 2021 that on 20 August 2021 Tina Southall, Chief People Officer of Gamesys Group plc, sold ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') as follows:

PDMR

Number of Ordinary Shares sold

Price

Number of Ordinary Shares held following the transaction

% of Company's issued share capital held

Tina Southall

23,418

£18.40

70,254

0.06%


The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.

Notification of a Transaction

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Tina Southall

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief People Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Gamesys Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal of 23,418 Ordinary Shares

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£18.40

Volume

23,418 Ordinary Shares

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A - single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

20 August 2021

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

About Gamesys Group plc
Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com), Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com) and MEGAWAYS Casino (www.megawayscasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

Enquiries:
Gamesys Group plc
Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 7478 8100
dan.talisman@gamesys.com

Finsbury
James Leviton
Robert Allen
+44 (0)20 7251 3801
GamesysGroup-LON@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661048/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
