Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the 'Company'), announces that it was notified on 23 August 2021 that on 20 August 2021 Tina Southall, Chief People Officer of Gamesys Group plc, sold ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') as follows:
PDMR
Number of Ordinary Shares sold
Price
Number of Ordinary Shares held following the transaction
% of Company's issued share capital held
Tina Southall
23,418
£18.40
70,254
0.06%
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.
Notification of a Transaction
1.
Details of PDMR
a)
Name
Tina Southall
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Chief People Officer
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Gamesys Group plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each
b)
Identification code
GB00BZ14BX56
c)
Nature of the transaction
|Disposal of 23,418 Ordinary Shares
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
£18.40
Volume
23,418 Ordinary Shares
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
N/A - single transaction
f)
Date of the transaction
20 August 2021
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
About Gamesys Group plc
Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com), Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com) and MEGAWAYS Casino (www.megawayscasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.
Enquiries:
Gamesys Group plc
Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 7478 8100
dan.talisman@gamesys.com
Finsbury
James Leviton
Robert Allen
+44 (0)20 7251 3801
GamesysGroup-LON@finsbury.com
