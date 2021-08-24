DACH Territory, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2021) - Welt der Wunder, DACH's foremost media content company, launched its security token offering on the Monday 16th of August, 2021. This bold step is Welt der Wunder's way of staying committed to pursuing a genuinely decentralized media content industry. It is a rallying crusade for investors who share the same ideology to come aboard and join in pioneering the industry's most profound mission.

A majority of the "what if's" are often associated with regrets of a past; here is one built on an opportunity of being part of a revolutionary cause-media content creators' creative freedom.

Welt der Wunder's mission is expressly felt in these words of Hendrik Hey, Founder, Welt der Wunder:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on the television and video production industry, mirroring its impact across as all arts sectors, shutting down or delaying production of television programs in many countries with the consequent negative impacts on revenues (through rights and advertising sales) and employment. But even prior to that, the industry suffered from a very outdated approach to content production, financing, and distribution. Around the world, all of the major programming trade fairs have been cancelled and won't likely resume anytime soon. This results in less variety, less innovation, and more and more repetitions. Our vision is to ease up the licensing process, help in reducing the cost of generated content by removing middlemen, get early feedback on generated content directly from the consumers, and will make the content available all around the world in one go."

As dreams can be pretty costly to make a reality, the security token offering is Welt der Wunder's battle cry for investors who intend to be part of its mission. With 25 million Euros earmarked as the target amount to be raised, Welt der Wunder promises 20% dividends of its equity if they seize this opportunity.

If the share in equity doesn't stimulate your interest, then the expected total return of investment of 544% in five years should.

How to Invest

You can be a first-hand witness of the future of the media content industry in three simple steps:

Register with Black Manta Capital Partners (BMCP) audit of your status as a professional investor Provide your Know Your Customer (KYC) info for further scrutiny on your eligibility as it pertains to money laundering claims Buy as much as you want to, and in any manner you wish. A minimum of 100,000 Euros is permissible in any of the seven payment methods available.

Your status as a professional investor is assessed according to the provisions of Annex II of DIRECTIVE 2014/65/EU. Visit BMCP's website to be part of our future.

About Welt der Wunder

Welt der Wunder, German for "World of Wonders," was founded 25 years ago by Hendrick Hey. Since then, they have been the foremost media content company in creating, distributing, and licensing content in and around DACH territory. Despite boasting a library valued at 48 million Euros, Welt der Wunder cemented its place as a media content powerhouse with the Media Industry Licensing Content (MILC) launch.

Media Contact

Website: https://www.weltderwunder.de/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/weltderwunder

Facebook: https://de-de.facebook.com/weltderwunder

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/weltderwunder_official/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/94194