Implantica publishes Interim Report Q2, January-June 2021

Significant events in the second quarter of 2021

RefluxStop is now being implemented at one of the largest hospitals in Europe , University Hospital AKH Vienna.

, University Hospital AKH Vienna. Professor Schoppmann, one of Europe's leading antireflux surgeons, began operations with RefluxStop and is conducting a study with 25-30 reflux patients.

leading antireflux surgeons, began operations with RefluxStop and is conducting a study with 25-30 reflux patients. In Sweden , which is Implantica's second home market, RefluxStop can be implanted with reimbursement by public healthcare. Discussions have been initiated with key centers in Sweden .

, which is Implantica's second home market, RefluxStop can be implanted with reimbursement by public healthcare. Discussions have been initiated with key centers in . Implantica has started to commercialize RefluxStop on a reimbursed basis in Italy and Spain based on local and regional hospital agreements.

and based on local and regional hospital agreements. Implantica successfully raised approximately SEK 600 million in a directed new share issue to speed up the commercialization of RefluxStop and to accelerate bringing our eHealth platform tecnology to the market.

in a directed new share issue to speed up the commercialization of RefluxStop and to accelerate bringing our eHealth platform tecnology to the market. Implantica is reinforcing its management with additional important core competencies to build an even stronger team supporting the Company's future growth.

RefluxStop achieves regulatory authorisation in New Zealand .

Significant events after the end of the period

Klinikum Friedrichshafen, a prominent anti-reflux center in Germany , successfully completes several surgeries with RefluxStop.

, successfully completes several surgeries with RefluxStop. Implantica appoints new team to head commercial operations with two highly experienced sales and marketing professionals joining the company.

Implantica strengthens its management team with a new VP Quality & Regulatory Affairs professional with over 20 years of global regulatory affairs experience.

Implantica incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in the US, Implantica Inc. and has filed a supplement to the pre-submission for RefluxStop with the FDA.

Implantica announces that it will perform a downstream merger with its holding company, Implantica MediSwiss AG.

The board has accepted a contribution of assets of EUR 120 million from the main shareholder to the reserves (without monetary compensation) and agreed to perform a stock split in the class B shares pending EGM decision on September 17 .

First quarter financial summary

Net sales amounted to TEUR 115 (76).

Operating loss (EBIT) increased to TEUR 2,968 (1,103).

Loss after tax amounted to TEUR 2,875 (1,144).

Basic and diluted loss per Class A share amounted to EUR 0.04 (0.03).

(0.03). Liquid funds as at the end of the period amounted to MEUR 147

First six months financial summary

Net sales amounted to TEUR 115 (76).

Operating loss (EBIT) increased to TEUR 5,247 (2,500).

Loss after tax amounted to TEUR 4,841 (2,396).

Basic and diluted loss per Class A share amounted to EUR 0.07 (0.05).

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on August 24, 2021 at 08:00 a.m. CEST.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

