Acme Solar said the facility would use 3 GWp of solar and 0.5 GWp of wind energy to produce 2,400 tons of green ammonia daily and approximately 900,000 tons annually. Construction is planned in phases with an investment of $3.5 billion over the next three years.From pv magazine India Indian solar developer Acme Group has signed a land agreement to set up a $3.5 billion renewables-powered green hydrogen and green ammonia facility in Oman. The integrated plant, said to be one of the world's largest green ammonia projects, will be located in the Special Economic Zone at Port of Duqm. The land agreement ...

