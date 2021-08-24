Magnus Nylén leaves Karo Pharma, Matt Roberts appointed new CCO

HUDDINGE, Sweden, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karo Pharma Aktiebolag ("Karo") has appointed Matt Roberts as the new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Karo, replacing Magnus Nylén who has decided to pursue opportunities outside of Karo. Matt will start his new position on September 1, 2021.

"I would like to thank Magnus for his contributions at Karo. Magnus has been instrumental in taking Karo to where we are today. He has led our rapid international expansion and has built a committed and strong commercial team. We would not be where we are without Magnus and his drive and passion for building business and strong organizations," says Christoffer Lorenzen.

"I am pleased to welcome Matt as our new CCO. Matt brings strong and relevant experience from leading, international consumer health companies and he has the capabilities we need as Karo expands and grows in size and scope," Christoffer continues.

Matt Roberts, born 1974, joins Karo from Johnson & Johnson where he most recently served as the Head of Commercial for Northern Europe. Since joining Johnson & Johnson in 2005 he has served in various global, regional, and local roles in the commercial area. His experience ranges from heading strategic functions such as Global Shopper and Consumer to executional roles such as Account Director for Walgreens Boots Alliance. Prior to Johnson & Johnson, Matt worked in various roles in planning and brand management at Procter & Gamble from 1996 to 2005. Matt, UK citizen, holds a BSc from Cardiff University and has completed executive programs at Said Business School, London Business School and Rutgers Business School.

"I am looking forward to joining Karo and to work with the highly engaged Karo team and our commercial partners to continue the company's strong development trajectory. I am looking forward to connecting with colleagues and business partners across Karo's direct and indirect markets and to further refine the commercial platform and ways of working to drive organic growth," says Matt Roberts.

About Karo Pharma:

Karo Pharma delivers smart choices for everyday healthcare. We own and commercialize branded, original over-the-counter products, and prescription medicines. Our products are available in more than 60 countries, with Europe and the Nordic region as our core markets. Karo Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.

