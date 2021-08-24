CAD $18.5mm in total funding to be put towards EU-GMP facilities in Portugal and Malta

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2021) - Hoshi International Inc. ("Hoshi" or the "Company"), a European focused vertically integrated cannabis producer has successfully completed their Series A equity financing of approximately €5,000,000 at an issuance price of €0.6341 per common share (including the exercise of 1,868,696 warrants to purchase common shares for gross proceeds of CAD $560,608.80) (the "Offering"). Hoshi was founded by a group of highly experienced Canadian cannabis entrepreneurs, who have operated, and successfully scaled medical cannabis operations in a highly regulated environment.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds of the Offering to build-out Phase 1 of Hoshi's state of the art, EU-compliant GACP and GMP cultivation, postproduction, and processing facility in Portugal, and an EU-GMP processing and manufacturing facility in Malta (the "Facilities"). Hoshi successfully applied for both Portugal 2020 and Malta Enterprise grant programs and received approximately €3,500,000 in grant capital, along with €4,000,000 in bank financing from a Tier 1 Portuguese bank. With this financing in place, Hoshi looks to complete construction of the Facilities and become unconditionally licensed in both jurisdictions.

"The completion of our Series A round is a critical step forward in advancing our long-term objectives," said John B. Aird, CEO of Hoshi International. "We trust in our experience to execute on our defined strategy of becoming a primary provider of EU GMP flower and derivative products throughout Europe."

The Offering saw participation from two key strategic investors Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) and Green Acre Capital.

"I believe our experienced management team and advisors have an exceptional track record in both operating and scaling cannabis businesses in highly regulated environments, and this experience ultimately made the difference in attracting strong strategic partners," stated Aird. "Hoshi is now well positioned to become a market leader in the cultivation and distribution of medical cannabis throughout the European Union."

"Flora Growth is a strong believer in backing talented teams with proven track records, strong business acumen and an ability to move rapidly in this fast moving cannabis industry, Hoshi is the embodiment of those principles," said Luis Merchan, CEO of Flora Growth. "Flora Growth is excited to become a supplier and partner to the Hoshi team as we work together to bring our biomass and brands to the EU market through Hoshi."

About Hoshi International Inc.

Hoshi is a European focused, fully integrated medical cannabis company led by a team of renowned cannabis entrepreneurs. Hoshi is focused on developing and operationalizing assets across the global cannabis industry with an emphasis on cultivating, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products throughout the EU. Hoshi is uniquely positioned to become a leading provider of cannabis and derivative products for the emerging European market.

Investor Relations Contact:

Harrison Newlands

hnewlands@hoshiint.com

www.hoshiint.com

