- (PLX AI) - Bavarian Nordic shares rose another 3% today, adding to yesterday's gains as brokers lifted their price targets on the stock after the company received funding for its Covid-19 vaccine.
- • Probability of vaccine success raised to 25% from 15% at Nordea, with price target raised to DKK 411 from DKK 356
- • Recommendation remains buy
- • The vaccine is now full-steam ahead, with a higher probability of success, Danske Bank said, raising its price target to DKK 425 from DKK 350 on Bavarian
- • The funding is a highly de-risking event, Danske said, reiterating a buy recommendation
BAVARIAN NORDIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de